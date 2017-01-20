“He will not divide us,” Jaden Smith chants. “He will not divide us!” Who is he? None other than newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump.

Smith and a crowd of young people are standing in front of a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, chanting the phrase over and over and over again. They’re participating in a new live-streamed protest project from none other than Shia LaBeouf and his partners Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner.

Related Content President Trump’s Inaugural Address: A Populist Appeal to the ‘Forgotten’

The premise is simple; the trio have invited the public to say “he will not divide us” as often and as many times as they want. The project website says the participatory performance and mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” “acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

They claim the project will last four years, or at least for the duration of Trump’s presidency. It’s unclear what safeguards they’ve placed to ensure the camera and technology stay intact, but LaBeouf has enough of these performance pieces under his belt, so one can expect him to follow through.

The project launched Friday morning at 9 a.m, and Smith has been there from the start. From what Variety can tell, he hasn’t left his post once, though the participants have grown from just him to a crowd, arms around one another, chanting along with him and friend/singer Harry Hudson.

This isn’t LaBeouf’s first foray into performance art. With #ELEVATE, LaBeouf, Rönkkö, and Turner invited the public to join them for a 24-hour live-streamed elevator ride. #TakeMeAnywhere had the trio hitchhiking around the country, tweeting out their GPS locations so followers could pick LaBeouf and co. up and take them to a destination of the driver’s choosing. In perhaps LaBeouf’s most famous piece, #AllMyMovies, LaBeouf opened up a theater in New York where fans could watch with him as he played all of his films in reverse chronological order, 24 hours a day for three days.