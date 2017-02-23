Shia LaBeouf’s interactive art installation “He Will Not Divide Us,” in which passersby repeated the titular phrase in front of a camera that streamed the footage online, has been shut down after reports of gunshots.

The news came in the form of a tweet from LaBeouf himself stating, “We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount.”

The Albuquerque police department has yet to comment on the incident, and it is still unclear where and in what vicinity the shots were fired.

The installation was recently relocated to the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, N.M. after the Museum of the Moving Image canceled the collaboration on Feb. 10 due to violence and hostility dominating the scene, calling it “a public safety hazard.” On Jan. 26, the actor and artist himself was arrested and detained at the site on assault claims. LaBeouf and his collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner said in a statement the museum had “abandoned” them.

The project didn’t even last a week in its new location before the site was defaced with red spray paint. There was a period on Tuesday when the camera lens was covered in paint before it was scraped off and the street was again made visible.

Launched the day of President Trump’s inauguration, “He Will Not Divide Us” was created as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community,” according to the artist collective. It was intended to last four years, or the duration of the Trump presidency.