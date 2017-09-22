Shawn Mendes, Salma Hayek, Mark Zuckerberg and More Celebrities Donate to Mexico City Earthquake Relief Efforts

Shawn Mendes, Salma Hayek, and Mark Zuckerberg are among the celebrities donating to relief efforts following the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Tuesday. More than 200 people died with rescue efforts continuing among dozens of collapsed buildings.

Mendes donated $100,000 in addition to launching a Crowdrise campaign in partnership with the Red Cross. The singer was in Mexico City prepping for his Sept. 20 show when the earthquake struck. The show was canceled due to the state of emergency and out of respect for the ongoing relief efforts.

“After seeing the impact of the damage first hand in Mexico, I wanted to find any way I could to help raise funds, so we reached out to the Red Cross and partnered with them to set up a way to help those affected by the earthquake,” Mendes said. “I am sending my prayers and love to everyone dealing with the after effects of the earthquake.”

Mexico native Salma Hayek also contributed $100,000 and started a Crowdrise page to support UNICEF’s relief efforts.

In a video on Instagram, she shared how the 1985 earthquake in Mexico affected her. “A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me,” she said in the video. “I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific. I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.”

The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above. #fuerzamexico #earthquake #sismo #mexico A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

J.K. Rowling donated to Oxfam’s Mexico Earthquake Appeal and encouraged others to do the same, while Sia also urged her followers to give to Global Giving.

Heartbreaking footage from Mexico. I was there just last month. You can donate to Oxfam's appeal, as I have, here: https://t.co/NSHXjnKB54 💔 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 20, 2017

Donate to @GlobalGiving now to help our friends in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Florida, Houston & beyond https://t.co/Rc2trDgigO – Team Sia 🌏❤️ pic.twitter.com/l2J6NzOlKI — sia (@Sia) September 21, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook is contributing $1 million to Cruz Roja Mexicana Sede Nacional to support the relief efforts on the ground, as well as partnering with UNICEF “to waive fees on all donations to their organization made through our tools that will go to recovery efforts in Mexico.” “Thanks to everyone in our community who’s doing their part to help people recover,” he wrote.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also shared that the company will contribute $1 million to recovery efforts.

Mientras hay vida, hay esperanza. Mexico’s resilience is its strength. Apple is contributing $1M to recovery efforts. #FuerzaMexico 🇲🇽 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 21, 2017

During her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Celine Dion announced on Tuesday she will be collecting donations to benefit the American Red Cross and will match the funds donated during her Las Vegas show.