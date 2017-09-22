Shawn Mendes, Salma Hayek, Mark Zuckerberg and More Celebrities Donate to Mexico City Earthquake Relief Efforts

Shawn Mendes, Salma Hayek, and Mark Zuckerberg are among the celebrities donating to relief efforts following the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Tuesday. More than 200 people died with rescue efforts continuing among dozens of collapsed buildings.
Mendes donated $100,000 in addition to launching a Crowdrise campaign in partnership with the Red Cross. The singer was in Mexico City prepping for his Sept. 20 show when the earthquake struck. The show was canceled due to the state of emergency and out of respect for the ongoing relief efforts.
“After seeing the impact of the damage first hand in Mexico, I wanted to find any way I could to help raise funds, so we reached out to the Red Cross and partnered with them to set up a way to help those affected by the earthquake,” Mendes said. “I am sending my prayers and love to everyone dealing with the after effects of the earthquake.”
Mexico native Salma Hayek also contributed $100,000 and started a Crowdrise page to support UNICEF’s relief efforts.
In a video on Instagram, she shared how the 1985 earthquake in Mexico affected her. “A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me,” she said in the video. “I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific. I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.”
The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above. #fuerzamexico #earthquake #sismo #mexico
J.K. Rowling donated to Oxfam’s Mexico Earthquake Appeal and encouraged others to do the same, while Sia also urged her followers to give to Global Giving.
Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook is contributing $1 million to Cruz Roja Mexicana Sede Nacional to support the relief efforts on the ground, as well as partnering with UNICEF “to waive fees on all donations to their organization made through our tools that will go to recovery efforts in Mexico.” “Thanks to everyone in our community who’s doing their part to help people recover,” he wrote.
Apple CEO Tim Cook also shared that the company will contribute $1 million to recovery efforts.
During her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Celine Dion announced on Tuesday she will be collecting donations to benefit the American Red Cross and will match the funds donated during her Las Vegas show.
Last night, Céline returned to Las Vegas for her acclaimed residency at the Colosseum Caesars Palace for a new run of her hit show. During her performance, Céline addressed the sold-out crowd the ongoing hurricane devastation and announced that relief and recovery #donations to benefit the @americanredcross will be collected during her Las Vegas shows at The Colosseum. Céline, along with partners AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment, will match the donated funds. To donate now, link in bio. Hier soir, Céline était de retour à Las Vegas pour reprendre sa résidence au Colosseum du Caesars Palace. Au milieu de la soirée, la chanteuse s’est adressée à la foule pour offrir son soutien aux victimes des catastrophes naturelles en cours dans le sud des États-Unis et dans les Antilles. Une collecte de fonds a été lancée par Céline et ses partenaires, afin d’amasser des dons pour la Croix rouge et ainsi venir en aide aux victimes des ouragans. Céline, AEG Presents et Caesars Entertainment se sont engagés à verser une somme équivalente aux dons amassés tout au long de la collecte. Pour donner, lien dans la bio. – Team Céline #CélineDionVegas #CélineDion 📸@denisetruscello