Senate Republicans voted Thursday to invoke the “nuclear option,” ending the filibuster for Supreme Court picks and clearing the way for the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch on Friday.

On a party-line vote, all 52 Republicans voted to change the Senate rules to allow confirmation of Supreme Court justices on a simple majority vote. All 46 Democrats, and two independents, voted no.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had promised that Gorsuch would be confirmed one way or the other, but urged Democrats not to filibuster the nominee.

The seat became vacant in February 2016 with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Democrats, still resentful that Judge Merrick Garland was not afforded a hearing last year, rallied together to filibuster President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Only three Democrats defected and joined with Republicans on a vote to invoke cloture earlier Thursday, leaving Republicans five votes shy of the 60 votes needed to end the debate.

As promised, Republicans then took the party-line vote to eliminate the filibuster.

More to come.