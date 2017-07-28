Senate Moves Toward Vote on ‘Skinny Repeal’ of Obamacare

WASHINGTON — The Senate is considering a slimmed-down repeal of Obamacare late on Thursday, even though a number of senators who plan to vote for it actually expressed their hope that it doesn’t actually become law.

The bill repeals the individual and employer mandate, and defund Planned Parenthood for a year. It also rolls back a medical device tax, and expands contribution limits for health savings accounts. It also appeared to allow states to waive provisions that require insurers cover those with pre-existing conditions.

The idea, though, is that the legislation will be reworked in a conference with the House. But given the divisions among congressional Republicans, it was unclear just what kind of compromise legislation they could end up with, if any at all.

“The Health Care Freedom Act eliminates the core pillars of Obamacare,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in introducing the legislation late on Thursday. A vote was expected around midnight.

The legislation was crafted as a way to come up with something that could garner passage, after the Senate rejected efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare and another proposal to repeal without a replacement.

It falls far short of GOP ambitions to repeal-and-replace the seven-year old Affordable Care Act, critics say that it would have a devastating effect on the insurance marketplace.

Insurance lobbyists opposed the move, joining an array of groups including AARP and the American Medical Association. The Congressional Budget Office said that it would increase the number of uninsured by 15 million next year.

In fact, just hours before the vote, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the legislation a “fraud” and called the process a “half assed approach.” He said that he wanted assurances from House Speaker Paul Ryan that the legislation would be worked out in a conference committee. Later in the evening, after talking to Ryan, he told reporters that he was assured.

Democrats, none of whom voted for the legislation, attacked Republicans for the process for trying to secure passage.

“Even if there is a conference, how on earth is a conference going to come to a conclusion that the Senate could not?” asked Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

The text of the legislation was released just a couple of hours before the vote. The Senate held no committee hearings on the legislation, and largely devised their plans behind closed doors.

Outside the Capitol, hundreds of protesters appeared at a rally to protest the vote. Among those who spoke was Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood.