Senate Votes to Proceed on Obamacare Repeal

WASHINGTON, DC — Senate Republicans voted to proceed on plans to repeal Obamacare, even after it was not immediately clear what healthcare legislation will ultimately get a final vote.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) returned to Capitol Hill after announcing last week that that he is suffering from brain cancer. He and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) cast the final Republican votes to proceed, leaving it to Vice President Mike Pence to cast the tie breaking vote.

No Democrats or independents voted for the motion to proceed.

The action leaves Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump a step closer to achieving their campaign promise of repealing Obamacare, the six-year-old law to provide universal health coverage.

Before the vote was taken, protesters in the Senate gallery chanted “Kill the bill” and “Shame!”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) were the sole Republicans voting no.