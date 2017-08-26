Sebastian Gorka Resigns From White House, Blasts Afghanistan Policy

Sebastian Gorka, a controversial adviser to President Trump, submitted his resignation on Friday, according to a report from the Federalist.

Gorka, who has been linked to far-right groups in Hungary, blasted the Trump administration’s new Afghanistan policy in his resignation letter. Gorka is focused on counterterrorism policy, and objected that references to “radical Islamic terror” were removed from the president’s Afghanistan address.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote, according to the Federalist. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

Gorka was a close ally of Steve Bannon, Trump’s strategist who was forced to resign last week.

“Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months,” Gorka wrote. “This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week.”

Gorka also objected that the Afghanistan policy — which marks an escalation of the 16-year-old conflict — lacked strategic focus.