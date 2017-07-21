Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary (Report)

Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary, ending a turbulent six months as the chief spokesman for President Donald Trump’s administration, the New York Times reported on Friday and several media outlets confirmed.

Spicer objected to Trump’s appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, a position in which he would have to work closely with the press secretary, according to the Times. Spicer had also been serving as communications director since Mike Dubke resigned from the post in late May.

Reporters crowded in the White House briefing room, awaiting

Spicer had been with the administration from the start, but almost immediately had a contentious relationship with the media. It started the day after the inauguration, when Spicer called reporters to the briefing room to make a statement challenging media accounts of the inaugural crowd size.

He quickly became a pop culture figure, as his briefings drew higher-than-normal viewership and were skewered by “Saturday Night Live,” with Melissa McCarthy playing him. Few other press secretaries have reached that level of fame or, to his detractors, infamy.

There had been rumors for weeks that Spicer was on his way out. More of the daily press briefings have been conducted by his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and more have been done off camera, with the audio embargoed until they were finished. Spicer’s last briefing with reporters was on July 17.

Spicer formerly served as spokesman for the Republican National Committee, and in that post during Trump’s presidential transition period.

Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, was a co-host of “Wall Street Week” and contributor on the Fox Business Channel. He was a supporter of Trump’s during the campaign, and was a member of his transition team.

Spicer was viewed as a straight-shooter when he was with the RNC, but he almost immediately became a focal point for the chaotic first months of Trump’s administration. He was a consistent defender of Trump’s term, and was prone to attacking the media itself for its focus on the Russia investigation as well as Trump’s tweets. His press conferences were often contentious, as reporters pressed him on some of Trump’s statements and how they squared with past remarks and other evidence.