Hollywood Reacts to Sean Spicer’s Resignation: ‘Words Fail Me. And They Failed Him, Too’

Sean Spicer endured endless jokes at his expense during his six-month tenure as White House press secretary, and Hollywood didn’t hold back following the news of his resignation on Friday morning.
Celebrities took to social media to put in their two cents on Spicer’s tumultuous term and what his departure could mean for Melissa McCarthy.
Jimmy Kimmel offered up a bit of advice. “Dear [Sean Spicer] Please write a book. Immediately,” he posted on Twitter.
Ava DuVernay helped unpack the situation. “Translation: Lied for a liar in a mountain of lies,” she wrote.
“Not it,” actor Kal Penn, who worked in the White House during former president Barack Obama’s administration, declared.
“Words fail me,” a self-aware Stephen Colbert admitted. “And they failed him, too.”
Zach Braff bluntly wrote, “Sean Spicer is the worst and the karma police are coming to arrest him.”
Former White House speechwriter Jon Lovett simply posted the music video for Green Day’s nostalgic anthem “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”
“Where in Washington is there a home for an ex-White House press secretary who set new records for dishonesty?” Jon Favreau, Obama’s former director of speechwriting, asked. “Oh, everywhere.”
Favreau followed his tweet up with an equally cynical reply. “John King just asked, ‘What will change?’ Nothing! Nothing will ever change with this White House until Donald Trump leaves it. Ever.”
Ike Barinholtz offered one explanation behind the resignation. “Sean Spicer is stepping down so he can focus on mispronouncing words at home with his family,” he said.
Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock also got behind the idea of a Spicer tell-all book. “Cut to the 15 different book publishers waiting outside the White House fence with wheelbarrows full of money,” he wrote.
Comic book writer Dan Slott spelled out how the news is relevant for everyone. “No more Melissa McCarthy Spicey sketches on ‘SNL,'” he pointed out.
George Takei also paid homage to McCarthy’s Spicer impersonation.
Check out more reactions below:
