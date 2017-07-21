Hollywood Reacts to Sean Spicer’s Resignation: ‘Words Fail Me. And They Failed Him, Too’

Sean Spicer endured endless jokes at his expense during his six-month tenure as White House press secretary, and Hollywood didn’t hold back following the news of his resignation on Friday morning.

Celebrities took to social media to put in their two cents on Spicer’s tumultuous term and what his departure could mean for Melissa McCarthy.

Jimmy Kimmel offered up a bit of advice. “Dear [Sean Spicer] Please write a book. Immediately,” he posted on Twitter.

Dear @SeanSpicer Please write a book. Immediately. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Ava DuVernay helped unpack the situation. “Translation: Lied for a liar in a mountain of lies,” she wrote.

Translation: Lied for a liar in a mountain of lies. https://t.co/lRBxd24w37 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 21, 2017

“Not it,” actor Kal Penn, who worked in the White House during former president Barack Obama’s administration, declared.

Not it.

"Spicer resigns as White House press secretary" https://t.co/zNFPIMxoNn — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 21, 2017

“Words fail me,” a self-aware Stephen Colbert admitted. “And they failed him, too.”

Words fail me. And they failed him, too. https://t.co/eSEG3emuLj — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 21, 2017

Zach Braff bluntly wrote, “Sean Spicer is the worst and the karma police are coming to arrest him.”

Thread:

Just kidding not a thread, but Sean Spicer is the worst and the karma police are coming to arrest him. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 21, 2017

Former White House speechwriter Jon Lovett simply posted the music video for Green Day’s nostalgic anthem “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

“Where in Washington is there a home for an ex-White House press secretary who set new records for dishonesty?” Jon Favreau, Obama’s former director of speechwriting, asked. “Oh, everywhere.”

Where in Washington is there a home for an ex-White House press secretary who set new records for dishonesty? Oh, everywhere. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 21, 2017

Favreau followed his tweet up with an equally cynical reply. “John King just asked, ‘What will change?’ Nothing! Nothing will ever change with this White House until Donald Trump leaves it. Ever.”

John King just asked "What will change?" Nothing! Nothing will ever change with this White House until Donald Trump leaves it. Ever. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 21, 2017

Ike Barinholtz offered one explanation behind the resignation. “Sean Spicer is stepping down so he can focus on mispronouncing words at home with his family,” he said.

Sean Spicer is stepping down so he can focus on mispronouncing words at home with his family — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 21, 2017

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock also got behind the idea of a Spicer tell-all book. “Cut to the 15 different book publishers waiting outside the White House fence with wheelbarrows full of money,” he wrote.

CUT TO the 15 different book publishers waiting outside the White House fence with wheelbarrows full of money. https://t.co/lwjvS6l0K4 — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) July 21, 2017

Comic book writer Dan Slott spelled out how the news is relevant for everyone. “No more Melissa McCarthy Spicey sketches on ‘SNL,'” he pointed out.

How this affects you: No more Melissa McCarthy Spicey sketches on SNL. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) July 21, 2017

George Takei also paid homage to McCarthy’s Spicer impersonation.

Check out more reactions below:

.@seanspicer You will never wash away the stench. It will follow you to your grave.💃🏼 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 21, 2017

hey Sean Spicer – LET'S PARTY! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 21, 2017

“Sean Spicer crawled to freedom through five hundred yards of shit smelling foulness I can’t even imagine…” pic.twitter.com/RiiMJJc6nx — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2017

Spicey didn't resign cuz lying to reporters for a corrupt president was morally or legally wrong. He just wasn't very good at it. Fuck him. — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer resigns.

🎶Seems to me

You did your job

Like a, uh, something that would be, um. I'm sorry. The wind? Next question? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2017

Lucky Guy–> Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary, via @nytimes https://t.co/WYU9jiA5uH — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 21, 2017

For a president that claims to be all about loyalty he sure doesn't practice it — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) July 21, 2017

WaPo reports that Trump is Googling "how to obstruct justice" and "can I pardon me" but an already demoted Spicer resigning is the big news. https://t.co/wTKCBOqQJW — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 21, 2017

Congratulations Sean Spicer. You've got more guts than Jeff Sessions! — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 21, 2017