For the third time in one day, Sean Spicer is attempting walk back his statement that Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” during World War II.

Appearing on Wolf Blitzer’s “The Situation Room” on CNN Tuesday, Spicer offered up an apology for the comment, following an afternoon of backlash.

“I was trying to make a point about the heinous acts that Assad had made against his own people last week using chemical weapons and gas,” he told Blitzer. “And frankly, I used an inappropriate, insensitive reference to the Holocaust for which, frankly, there is no comparison. And for that, I apologize. It was a mistake to do that.”

Spicer made the original comment while trying to shame Russia for its alliance with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. “We didn’t use chemical weapons in WWII,” he said at the time. “We had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

He first attempted to backpedal when asked to clarify at a Tuesday press briefing, where he said, “I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing.” He later issued an official statement, saying that he was not “trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust.”

