Debbie Schlussel, a conservative commentator, says that she does not believe that an incident in which she claims she turned down Sean Hannity’s advances and later was “banned” from Fox News was a case of sexual harassment.
She told LawNewz on Monday that “I never thought I was sexually harassed by Sean Hannity, I thought he was weird and creepy not someone I liked.”
Over the weekend, after headlines of her story appeared, Hannity vigorously denied them and threatened legal action.
On Friday, Schlussel said in a radio interview that Hannity once invited her to his hotel while he was taping a show in Detroit. She told LawNewz that she was invited to his hotel, not his hotel room. She said that she was later not invited back to appear on Fox News.
On Twitter, Hannity tweeted out Schlussel’s LawNewz interview with the remark, “Already the story changes.”
But Schlussel said that she was merely clarifying the remarks from her Friday radio interview with an Oklahoma radio host.
Hannity said in a statement on Sunday that Schlussel’s claims were “100% false and a complete fabrication.” He added that Schlussel was a “serial harasser” and that “my patience with this individual is over. I have retained a team of some of the finest and toughest lawyers in the country who are now in the process of laying out the legal course of action we will be taking against this individual.”
Schlussel told LawNewz that she is considering her own legal action based on Hannity’s remarks.
Schussel indicated that the incident happened in the early 2000s.
In 2010, after Schlussel accused Hannity in a blog posting of personally benefiting from a charity called Freedom Alliance, the charity pushed back. In a letter to its supporters, it said that the allegations were “false and malicious,” and that they “never provided planes, hotels, cars, limos, or anything else to Sean. Sean gets nothing from Freedom Alliance except our gratitude for his personal generosity and for all he has done to help the troops and our organization.”
Hannity has been a donor to the organization.
“He does not use any Freedom Alliance Funds or Concert funds in any way, period,” the letter stated. It was signed by the charity’s president, Thomas P. Kilgannon and its founder and honorary chairman, Oliver L. North.
Hannity is a great guy and a great family man, and a sometimes annoying, but ultimately thoughtful and fun guy to work around. Plus, to be absolutely frank, any thought that Sean would even think of flirting with that (always more annoying) Morlock by the name of Schlussel is laughable!
Regardless of personal opinion, unless you were there, and your name isn’t mentioned, then you don’t have a clue what happened.
So is Mr. Hannity a big zero? Or a poor-man’s Bill Clinton, if you know what mean?
What the heck is going on over at FOX?
Lies, lies, and more lies! You’re nothing but tabloid news and should be ashamed of yourselves!
Hannity’s just an awful human being, and Schlussel’s a fuckin’ SCREWBALL, so it’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out. He sure lawyered up fast, though. Big surprise there. Wouldn’t doubt every sleazeball in the Corp has a phalanx of lawyers at the ready now. You know, just in case . . .
Wrong. Hannity’s a great guy. A straight shooter. I’ve worked with him years ago and he is a class act. You may not like his opinions but don’t condemn the man. Seems like libs are in a frenzy since O’Reilly’s blood was spilled and I’m sure they’re targeting all in conservative media. Trump is President. Hillary lost. Get over it.
^This. Hahahaha! “I’ve worked with him years ago and he is a class act.” FYI- just because you feel as though he respected you doesn’t mean he respects each and every person. Get a grip and realize that MAYBE you don’t truly know him completely. People tend to show who they want you to see. How about getting, oh I don’t know, the facts before basically calling the accuser a liar. But, wait in the era of Trump, facts don’t matter anymore, right? Cue the screaming right wingers with “Fake News” comments. Lastly, Trump won- sure. But, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by millions, the people spoke and SHE won by a landslide.