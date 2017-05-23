Sean Hannity Says He ‘Retracted Nothing’ After Fox News Pulls Seth Rich Story

Sean Hannity continued to push a conspiratorial story about murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich after Fox News retracted a story that linked the crime to WikiLeaks.

“All of you in the liberal media: I am not Fox.com or FoxNews.com. I retracted nothing,” Hannity said on his Tuesday radio show.

Hannity has in recent days promoted an unproven theory that Rich was killed in exchange for providing internal documents to Wikileaks, prompting statements of outrage from his family.

On Tuesday, Fox News said it had retracted a story, published on FoxNews.com, about the murder of Rich, who was killed in Washington, D.C. last July in what metropolitan police believe was a botched robbery. The murder is still unsolved, but Hannity and other right-leaning media outlets have pushed the theory that Rich was targeted in retribution for leaking DNC material to WikiLeaks.

Hannity continued to promote the theory about Rich on his Tuesday show. He said that “this issue is so big now that the entire Russia collusion narrative is hanging by a thread.”

Fox News lent the story new momentum last week when it posted an item about the story after Rod Wheeler, a Fox News contributor who is also a private investigator Rich’s family has hired, was shown on Fox affiliate WTTG suggesting he had evidence linking Rich to Wikileaks. Subsequently, Wheeler told CNN he had no evidence. Rich’s brother wrote a letter to the executive producer of Hannity’s Fox News show asking him to stop making the insinuations about the nature of the tragedy, according to CNN.

On Twitter, Hannity wrote that “I said publicly over and over to the Rich Family they are in my thoughts and prayers. I’m trying to find the truth as the Mom Dad bro asked.”