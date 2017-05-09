Sean Combs’ Chef Alleges He and His Friends Exposed Themselves to Her

A former personal chef to Sean Combs filed a sexual harassment suit on Monday claiming she was exposed to improper sexual activity and commentary while working in the music mogul’s home.

In the complaint, Cindy Rueda alleges that she was “regularly summoned by Mr. Combs to prepare and serve entrees and appetizers to him and his guests while Mr. Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity.”

On one occasion, Rueda claims that Combs summoned her to his room to prepare a “post-coital meal” and asked if she was attracted to his naked body.

On another occasion, “a male house guest of Mr. Combs approached plaintiff in the nude to ask her to look at and admire his genitals after he had engaged in sexual activity with another house guest,” the lawsuit states.

Rueda began working for Combs on weekends in January 2015. Later that year, she was hired to work full-time as the lead chef in Combs’ California home. She alleges that she was required to work long hours — from 9 a.m. until midnight or 2:30 a.m. — for just $150 a day. She says she was also required to take trips with Combs without additional pay.

In the suit, she says she complained to the Combs’ estate director about the long hours and low pay, and about being exposed to sexual conversations and activity.

Rueda was fired in May 2016. In the suit, she says she was accused of stealing a watch. However, she claims the watch was given to her by the housekeeper, who found it in the trash. She contends that the theft allegation was contrived in order to terminate her.

The lawsuit alleges wage violations, sexual harassment, defamation and infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

A spokesperson for Combs’ company issued this response: “This is a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for cause.”

