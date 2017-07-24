Scott Brothers Global Names Lance Paine President

Lance Paine has been named president of Scott Brothers Global, the entertainment production company founded by brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of “Property Brothers.”

“With Lance, we know we can achieve some ambitious goals,” Drew Scott said in a statement. “He is a superb strategist and strong visionary — a fantastic addition to the team.”

Paine will work under co-CEO’s Jonathan and Drew Scott to increase overall financial health and stability of the company. Paine will also have fiscal oversight and brand management responsibility for all areas of Scott Brothers Global, including brand licensing, endorsement, entertainment, book publishing and the television production businesses.

Previously, Paine was a senior executive in the consumer-packaged goods industry for 15 years. He was also president of the Nashville-based Goo Goo Cluster candy brand, where he oversaw the brand’s revitalization. He developed the retail arm of the company, which includes downtown Nashville’s Goo Goo Shop. Paine was president of Los Angeles-based SLJ Desserts from 2005-2010 and was responsible for creating and implementing the wholesale business for dessert bakery, Sweet Lady Jane. Prior, he worked in the technology and entertainment industries in various marketing capacities.

Scott Brothers Global includes Scott Living, a furniture collection; and Scott Brothers Entertainment, the production company that produces film, TV and digital content.