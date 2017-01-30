Arnold Schwarzenegger, who succeeded Donald Trump on “Celebrity Apprentice,” said that the new president’s executive order on refugees and immigration was poorly vetted and that it “makes us look stupid” when the White House “is ill-prepared to put this kind of” directive out there.

Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California from 2003 to 2011, suggested to the TV show “Extra” that Trump’s team is still finding their way. “You go in there new, you have a new team, and mistakes are made; I hope this is a wake-up call for them,” he said. He said he did understand the goal of trying to prevent entry of suspected terrorists.

Schwarzenegger and Trump are each executive producers of the show, but they have exchanged criticisms in recent weeks. Trump has slammed Schwarzenegger on Twitter for not delivering the same ratings as he did for the show, while Schwarzenegger criticized Trump’s selection of Sonny Perdue as secretary of agriculture over Abel Maldonado, who briefly served as California’s lieutenant governor.

Asked about Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigration, Schwarzenegger said, “I think the real problem is that it was vetted badly. If they would run this by the Justice Department and Homeland Security, and had the lawyers really study and focus on it and give it some time to do it the right way.” He said that the administration was “hasty” in issuing it.

“To go and ban people who have a green card, that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently and you are on the way to permanent citizenship. … I was in that position. … It’s crazy. It’s crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there,” he said.

Schwarzenegger is an immigrant from Austria, who came to the United States in 1968.