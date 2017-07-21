Sarah Huckabee Sanders Named White House Press Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been elevated to the role of White House press secretary following Sean Spicer’s resignation on Friday.

Sanders has stepped in for Spicer to conduct the daily briefings in recent weeks, although many have been off-camera.

Anthony Scaramucci, the financier and former Fox Business personality who was named communications director on Friday, appeared at the briefing to announce Sanders’ promotion.

Scaramucci answered questions from reporters at the briefing, often emphasizing his business background and at times making self-deprecating quips. He pushed back on reports that he has a rift with Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, and instead said that they were “like brothers” who “rough each other up once in a while.”

He did not commit to holding televised briefings, saying that it was something that he had to discuss with Donald Trump.

“I am obviously committed to being transparent … but I would like to talk it over with the president,” he said.

Scaramucci also said that he would like to “de-escalate” what he characterized as media bias, amid acrimony between the administration and the press corps. Trump routinely has labeled media outlets as “fake news,” and once called them the “enemy of the American people.”

“I have never been a journalist, but I played a journalist on TV,” Scaramucci said, a reference to his role as a co-host of “Wall Street Week.”

In his first words to the press as communications director, Scaramucci made it clear that he did not think that the administration was on the wrong track, but that its message was not being communicated.

“The White House is on track and we are doing a very good job,” he said.

Sanders read a statement from Trump on the resignation of Spicer and his appointment of Scaramucci.

The president wished Spicer well, and even noted his “great television ratings.” That was a reference to the extent to which the daily briefings became must-see daytime TV, as the administration responded to a series of bombshell stories.

Sanders is the daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee. She managed his 2016 presidential campaign, and later joined Trump’s White House bid.