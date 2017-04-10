Two were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooter is believed to be down, according to the Twitter account of San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan. Officials are calling it a murder-suicide.

Burguan tweeted that two adults are dead in a classroom, where the shooting occurred, and that two more, possibly students, have been wounded. The wounded have been taken to local hospitals and their conditions are unknown.

“Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide,” he wrote. “We believe the suspect is down and there’s no further threat.”

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The gunfire started just after 10:30 a.m. The San Bernardino Fire Department reported that there were multiple gunshot wounds, and that a triage has been set up with a victim count taking place.

The students have been taken to Cajon High School for safety.

The shooting comes less than two years after the 2015 San Bernardino terror attack, in which 14 people were killed and 22 others were injured. It also comes as San Bernardino continues to struggle with increasing violence. According to the San Bernardino Sun, the city saw 62 homicides in 2016, marking its deadliest year since 1995.