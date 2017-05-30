Sam Simon Charitable Giving Foundation Debuts With $1 Million Gift to PETA

The estate of Sam Simon, comedy writer and co-creator of “The Simpsons,” has launched the Sam Simon Charitable Giving Foundation with a $1 million donation to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Simon, who died at age 59 in March 2015, was a strong advocate of the humane treatment of animals and a supporter of underprivileged communities.

The majority of the foundation’s efforts will be directed at improving the welfare and treatment of animals, particularly those in captivity. It will also focus on programs that provide pathways out of poverty through creating access to education and employment in underserved communities in the Los Angeles region.

“Sam was deeply committed to philanthropy throughout his lifetime, and his legacy of giving lives on through the Foundation’s work championing both human and animal rights,” said Julie Miller of the Sam Simon Charitable Giving Foundation.

The funds donated to PETA will go to supporting the organization’s efforts to increase education around animal welfare to young adults and children; the furthering the Sam Simon Animal Rescue Fund, an initiative which supports the quick transportation of a variety of animals from unsafe and cruel environments and their placement in sanctuaries, homes, or other shelters; cruelty investigations focused on the entertainment industry and animal agriculture; and the Sam Simon Investigations and Rescue Matching Challenge, a fundraising effort to generate new donors to PETA.

“Knowing that the Sam Simon Charitable Giving Foundation has committed to supporting our work for animals and their guardians reminds us of Sam’s generosity and allows us to make Sam’s wishes keep coming true far into the future,” PETA said in a statement.