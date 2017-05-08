Ex-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates Testifies That She Warned White House About Michael Flynn

Senior Editor @tedstew
Sally Yates
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that she informed the White House in January that she believed that Michael Flynn was “compromised with respect to the Russians” in his role as national security adviser.

Flynn resigned on Feb. 13, after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period. Flynn had insisted that he had not discussed sanctions on Russian with the ambassador, even though he had.

Related

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Blames Russian Hackers, James Comey for Election Loss

Yates appeared before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Monday in highly anticipated testimony, where she was queried about her Jan. 26 warnings to White House Counsel Don McGahn that what Flynn was telling Pence and others was not accurate.

The Russians, she said, were aware of what Flynn was saying, presenting a potential blackmail opportunity.

“We believed that General Flynn was compromised with respect to the Russians,” Yates said. She declined to provide many details of what was said, citing classified information.

She added, “Logic would tell you that you don’t want the national security advisor to be in a situation where the Russians have leverage over him.”

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump suggested that Yates had some involvement in the leaking of information to the media about Flynn’s contacts with Russian officials.

But Yates and James Clapper, the former director of National Intelligence, denied that they authorized any leaks or that they did so themselves. Clapper was also testifying at the hearing on Russian interference into the 2016 election.

In another tweet, Trump distanced himself from Flynn by laying blame on his predecessor.

Several outlets reported later on Monday that, in their first meeting two days after the election, Barack Obama warned Trump about hiring Flynn. Obama had fired Flynn as director of Defense Intelligence, and Flynn later went to work on Trump’s campaign.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 3

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

3 Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Donna says:
    May 8, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    So very tired of the losing candidate blaming everyone instead of looking in the mirror! Step up to the plate HC.

    Reply
  2. Sandra Milliner says:
    May 8, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Sad to think TRUMP was advised by Obama in “good faith” and yet never seems to understand “THE BUCK STOPS HERE”….when it comes to accountability.

    Reply
  3. See Me - Feel Me says:
    May 8, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    The big question is what is DT so afraid of that he has to try to deflect the blame. Even though that is his
    standard response to everything, doesn’t anyone tell him that his unwillingness to get to the truth looks strange at best and complicit at worst. He just looks like a guilty man making excuses.

    Reply
See All 3 Comments

More Biz News from Variety

Loading
ad