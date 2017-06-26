SAG-AFTRA to Seek Strike Authorization Vote, Citing ‘Outrageous Rollbacks’ in Contract Talks

SAG-AFTRA has decided to seek a strike authorization vote from its members working in film and TV amid contentious contract talks with the major studios.

The performers union said in a message to members Sunday night that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has pushed for “outrageous rollbacks” in the negotiations that began May 31. SAG-AFTRA’s current master contract for film and TV expires June 30.

The AMPTP did not immediate respond to a request for comment late Sunday.

SAG-AFTRA’s national board voted unanimously on Sunday to seek the strike authorization vote, following an update from the union’s negotiating committee.

“We have presented reasonable proposals to address the critical concerns facing our members and that are integral to making a living in this industry,” read the message signed by SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and David White, national exec director and chief negotiator. “The AMPTP has responded with outrageous rollbacks that cut to the core of our basic terms and conditions. Despite our efforts, the AMPTP has failed to move on our most critical issues. The status quo is simply unacceptable and our members, standing together, will not give in to management’s onerous demands nor back down on our critical proposals.”