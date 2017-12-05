You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Russia Banned From 2018 Olympic Games Over Doping Regime

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
PyeongChang Winter Olympics
CREDIT: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, following a doping investigation by the International Olympic Committee.

The committee announced Tuesday that some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the games at PyeongChang, but only under a strict testing regime. Those athletes will compete under the Olympic flag and be designated as “Olympic Athlete From Russia (OAR).”

The decision follows a 17-month investigation into Russia’s doping program at the Sochi Winter Games in 2014. The investigation concluded that Russia engaged in systemic effort to evade doping controls.

The committee banned two Russian officials — Vitaly Mutko, the minister of sport, and his deputy, Yuri Nagornykh — from any future participation in Olympic events. The committee also suspended Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, from his membership in the IOC, and withdrew Dmitry Chernyshenko, the CEO of the Sochi organizing committee, from his role in preparing for the 2022 games in Beijing.

In a statement, IOC president Thomas Bach said the penalties are proportionate to the systemic abuses uncovered in the probe.

“This was an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games and sport,” Bach said. “This should draw a line under this damaging episode and serve as a catalyst for a more effective anti-doping system led by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency).”

More Biz

  • PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    Russia Banned From 2018 Olympic Games Over Doping Regime

    Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, following a doping investigation by the International Olympic Committee. The committee announced Tuesday that some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the games at PyeongChang, but only under a strict testing regime. Those athletes will compete under the Olympic flag and […]

  • Josh Grode Named CEO of Legendary

    Josh Grode Named CEO of Legendary Entertainment

    Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, following a doping investigation by the International Olympic Committee. The committee announced Tuesday that some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the games at PyeongChang, but only under a strict testing regime. Those athletes will compete under the Olympic flag and […]

  • UTA

    Joseph Kessler Named Global Head of New UTA Data Division

    Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, following a doping investigation by the International Olympic Committee. The committee announced Tuesday that some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the games at PyeongChang, but only under a strict testing regime. Those athletes will compete under the Olympic flag and […]

  • Eric BergerCrackle's 'StartUp' TV Series Screening,

    Crackle General Manager Eric Berger Puts the Pop in the Innovative Streaming Device

    Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, following a doping investigation by the International Olympic Committee. The committee announced Tuesday that some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the games at PyeongChang, but only under a strict testing regime. Those athletes will compete under the Olympic flag and […]

  • James Murdoch

    James Murdoch Dodges Fox-Disney Sale Question, Touts Fox Film Slate, FX and Nat Geo Growth

    Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, following a doping investigation by the International Olympic Committee. The committee announced Tuesday that some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the games at PyeongChang, but only under a strict testing regime. Those athletes will compete under the Olympic flag and […]

  • A View of a Sign at

    Shares of 21st Century Fox Rise on Latest Report of Possible Disney Buy

    Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, following a doping investigation by the International Olympic Committee. The committee announced Tuesday that some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the games at PyeongChang, but only under a strict testing regime. Those athletes will compete under the Olympic flag and […]

  • 21st Century Fox president Peter Rice

    As Business Shifts, Peter Rice Guides Fox Into New Territory

    Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, following a doping investigation by the International Olympic Committee. The committee announced Tuesday that some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the games at PyeongChang, but only under a strict testing regime. Those athletes will compete under the Olympic flag and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad