Rupert Murdoch’s House Caught in California Wildfire (Report)

The wildfires that are raging throughout California have caught on the house of Rupert Murdoch, according to an NBC News report.

Murdoch’s Moraga Bel Air winery issued a statement on Twitter Wednesday saying, “We are watching the situation unfold very carefully along with everyone else. Our main concern at the moment is for the safety of our neighbors and first respoders.” A Moraga employee reached by phone said that all employees had been evacuated, but could not confirm whether the property or its facilities had been directly impacted by the fire.

Video from a local NBC New report Wednesday showed flames at what the newscaster said was believed to be the 21st Century Fox mogul’s home. Murdoch’s property at 1050 Moraga Ave. was bought in August 2013 for $28.8 million from former Northrop Corp. CEO Tom Jones. Part of the property was once a horse ranch owned by Victor Fleming. The estate is nearly 16 acres acres with 13 acres of grapevines. The main residence is 7,724 square foot and the property includes a two bedroom guest house and a 4,400 square-foot office building.

The Skirball fire has burned more than 150 acres as Santa Ana winds continue to create dangerous conditions. Mandatory evacuations were put into effect Wednesday morning in Bel Air. The fire has burned more than 150 acres and destroyed at least six homes.