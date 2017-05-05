Rupert Murdoch Introduces President Trump at U.S.-Australia Event

Rupert Murdoch introduced “my friend” President Trump at a gathering in New York on Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of a key World War II battle in which the U.S. and Australia joined forces to fight the Japanese.

Murdoch, an Australian native, and Trump hugged after the introduction, and Trump returned the favor by calling Murdoch “my very good friend.”

“There’s only one Rupert,” Trump said at the ceremony, held aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid.

Earlier, Trump met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, in what was viewed as a chance for the two leaders to improve relations after a chilly telephone call shortly after Trump took office in which Trump cut the conversation short.

“We get along great. We have a fantastic relationship, I love Australia, I always have,” Trump told reporters at a press availability during their meeting, according to a pool report.

“We can put the refugee deal behind you and move on,” Turnbull said.

“It’s all worked out. It’s been worked out for a long time,” Trump added, insisting that reports of the January phone call were a “big exaggeration” and “fake news.” The Battle of the Coral Sea was fought between May 4-8, 1942. “That was some battle. That was a very important battle for both of us,” Trump said. The event was sponsored by the American Australian Council. Murdoch, a native of Australia, is a patron to the group and member of its advisory council. Murdoch’s father, Keith, inspired the formation of the organization in the late 1940s.

(Pictured: Donald Trump shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull)