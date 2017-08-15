Roman Polanski’s Attorney Blasts Gloria Allred for Interfering in 40-Year-Old Rape Case

Roman Polanski’s attorney on Tuesday blasted Gloria Allred for interfering in his efforts to resolve the director’s 40-year-old rape case.

“If you have a position, you come to court and you file it,” said the attorney, Harland Braun. “Why have a news conference? … The only purpose is to generate publicity and maybe try to influence a judge.”

Allred held a press conference on Tuesday with a woman who claims that Polanski “sexually victimized” her in 1973, when she was 16 years old. The woman, who gave only her first name, Robin, said she was “infuriated” when the victim in Polanski’s 1977 rape case, Samantha Geimer, recently urged Judge Scott Gordon to drop the matter.

Polanski has lived as a fugitive in France since fleeing California shortly before he was set to be sentenced in 1978. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has unsuccessfully sought to extradite him, while Polanski’s lawyers have tried to have the case dismissed for alleged judicial misconduct. In April, Gordon rejected Braun’s latest effort to have Polanski sentenced in absentia. Braun subsequently brought Geimer to court to ask that the case be dismissed. A ruling on that request is still pending.

Allred said she wants Polanski to be forced to return to the U.S. for sentencing. At the press conference, she revealed few details about the new allegation. Robin said that she told one friend at the time of the incident, but did not tell anyone else for fear that her father would “do something that might cause him to go to prison for the rest of his life.”

“I’m speaking out now so Samantha and the world will know she is not the only minor Roman Polanski victimized,” she said. “I am not over it.”

The statute of limitations on such an allegation has long passed, but Allred said that Robin could be called to testify should Polanski withdraw his guilty plea in the 1977 case and go to trial. There is no indication that Polanski will attempt to do so. Allred said that Robin had recently alerted law enforcement to the incident.

“She hopes if there are other accusers, that they will also report their allegations to detectives,” Allred said.

Braun said he talked to Polanski about the latest claim.

“He said, ‘I don’t know what this is about. What could this be?'” Braun said. “It’s just unbelievable.”