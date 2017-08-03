Robert Mueller Impanels Grand Jury in Trump-Russia Probe (Report)

Senior Editor @tedstew
Robert Mueller
AP

WASHINGTON — Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to investigate Russian interference into the 2016 election and if there was any collusion by President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, has impaneled a grand jury in the case, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that investigators are looking at possible financial crimes as they examine Trump and his associates’ monetary ties to Russia. In an interview with the New York Times on July 19, Trump had warned that if Mueller was to probe his financial transactions, it would be a “violation” of the role of a special prosecutor and he agreed that it would be crossing a “red line.”

The White House issued a statement from Trump attorney Ty Cobb saying that they are committed to “fully cooperating” with Mueller.

Related

Anthony Scaramucci

Everyone Who’s Been Fired or Resigned Since Trump Took Office

“The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly,” Cobb said. He said that he isn’t aware that a grand jury had been convened.

Prosecutors convene grand juries to hear testimony and seek subpoenas, and to pursue indictments. It was unclear what Mueller’s rationale was for convening a grand jury at this point.

But Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) told CNN, “This is what progress looks like in a criminal probe.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad