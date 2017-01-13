Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger’s pay declined fractionally in 2016, to $43.9 million, about $1 million less than his total compensation the year prior, according to a public filing Friday.

The media and entertainment chief earned $44.9 million in 2015 and $46.5 million in salary, bonuses and stock awards the year before that.

Iger’s pay package in 2016 was built on a base salary of $2.5 million, stock awards and options worth $17.2 million and a $20 million incentive plan payment.

