Risa Gertner, Sherrie Sage Schwartz Join CAA’s Management Committee

Risa Gertner, co-head of CAA’s motion picture literary department, and Sherrie Sage Schwartz, the agency’s global chief human resources officer, have joined CAA’s management committee.

The agency has also created a pair of operational groups, called finance and people & culture, to advise and propose initiatives to the agency’s management committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sherrie and Risa to the management team, and are enormously excited about their important contributions in this new role,” said CAA President Richard Lovett. “Risa is not only a fantastically talented agent, but a proven and respected business leader with an acute understanding of our company, our clients, and the marketplace. Sherrie has been an outstanding leader of our people efforts companywide, building a first-class global human resources infrastructure and initiating successful strategic initiatives to improve hiring, training, development, benefits, and ways of working. Risa and Sherrie are extraordinary executives whose voices at the company leadership level will have lasting impact.”

Gertner, who joined CAA in 1996, has helped guide the agency’s motion picture literary business for nearly two decades, serving as co-head, along with Todd Feldman.

“I am proud to have held a leadership role at CAA for nearly 20 years, and to work with so many talented and smart colleagues in our department and around the agency,” Gertner said. “Our company leaders have demonstrated exceptional stewardship and I am excited to play an even larger role in ensuring that CAA remains the best in the business.”

Schwartz leads the agency’s people efforts on a global scale, and has successfully implemented new programs tailored to support the agency’s leadership needs.

Schwartz added, “I’ve been fortunate in my role to work with a superb management team who lead the agency with vision, purpose, and dignity. They have been clear about, and enormously supportive of, the HR’s team’s efforts to make sure CAA is always the best place one could choose to work, at all experience levels and from any background. We believe a diverse environment of intelligent, energized, thoughtful, and empowered employees brings out the best in everyone and creates the finest possible service for our clients.”