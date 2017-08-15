AFL-CIO President Backs Out of Trump’s Manufacturing Council

WASHINGTON — Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO, and the former deputy chief of staff of the union, Thea Lee, resigned from President Donald Trump’s council on manufacturing, making them to latest to quit the advisory body in light of the furor over Trump’s response to the Charlottesville violence.

“We cannot sit on a council for a President who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism,” Trumka and Lee said in a statement. “President Trump’s remarks today repudiate his forced remarks yesterday about the KKK and neo-Nazis. We must resign on behalf of America’s working people, who reject all notions of legitimacy of these bigoted groups.”

Trump again pinned the blame for the violence on “both sides,” an equivalence that has ignited criticism, even from some Republicans.

Trumka and Lee join the CEOs of Intel, Under Armour, and Merck, who resigned from the council previously. The president of the Alliance of American Manufacturing also quit.

“It’s clear that President Trump’s Manufacturing Council was never an effective means for delivering real policy that lifts working families and his remarks today were the last straw,” Trumka and Lee said. “We joined this council with the intent to be a voice for working people and real hope that it would result in positive economic policy, but it has become yet another broken promise on the President’s record. From hollow councils to bad policy and embracing bigotry, the actions of this administration have consistently failed working people.”