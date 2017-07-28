Trump Replaces Reince Priebus With John F. Kelly as Chief of Staff

General John F. Kelly, USMC (Retired)
REX/Shutterstock

President Trump has selected John F. Kelly as his chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus in the latest major shakeup of his administration.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, calling Kelly, currently the Secretary of Homeland Security, “a great American.”

There had been widespread speculation that Priebus was on his way out, after the departure of Sean Spicer as press secretary last week. Spicer was spokesman for the Republican National Committee when Priebus served as chairman.

More to come…

