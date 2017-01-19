Rachel Lam, who has led Time Warner Investments for the last 14 years, will leave the company this spring, Time Warner announced. Allison Goldberg, previously managing director and VP in the media conglomerate’s strategic investment arm, has been appointed senior VP of Time Warner Investments.

Goldberg joined Time Warner in 2001. She currently serves as a director or active observer on the boards of several Time Warner Investments portfolio companies including Amino, Bustle, Discord, Dynamic Signal, Fuse Media, Joyus, Mashable, Outpost Games, Trion Worlds and YieldMo.

“Allison has played a pivotal role in numerous strategic initiatives with our investments group,” Olaf Olafsson, Time Warner executive VP of international and corporate strategy, said in a statement. “She is highly respected both within the venture capital community and within our company for her innate ability and foresight to identify potential investments that benefit investee companies as well as enhance our businesses. I am confident that she will lead our investments group to continued success.”

Prior to joining Time Warner, Goldberg worked as a venture-capital associate at Groupe Arnault and in Morgan Stanley’s Global Media Group.

Lam, who has headed Time Warner Investments since 2003, currently serves on the boards of Mashable, Kamcord, Simulmedia and Tremor Video. During her tenure, Time Warner exited the following portfolio companies: Maker Studios (sold to Disney), Bluefin Labs (sold to Twitter), Admeld (sold to Google), Playspan (sold to Visa), MediaVast (sold to Getty Images), CrowdStar (sold to Glu Mobile), Kosmix (sold to Walmart), iSocket (sold to the Rubicon Project) and ScanScout (sold to Tremor Video).

“On behalf of the company, I want to thank Rachel for her leadership, her friendship and her valuable contributions to Time Warner,” Olafsson commented. “She will be greatly missed, and I thank her for her dedication, insight and expertise as I wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

Time Warner Investments targets early-to-mid-stage companies with an eye toward businesses that will generate strategic value for Time Warner’s operating businesses, including Turner, HBO and Warner Bros. The group typically acquires minority equity stakes in private companies, with investments of up to $25 million.