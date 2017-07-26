Quincy Jones Awarded $9.42 Million in Music Royalties Dispute With Michael Jackson Estate

Veteran music producer Quincy Jones prevailed on Wednesday in his dispute over unpaid royalties with the estate of Michael Jackson.

A Los Angeles jury awarded Jones $9.42 million in damages, finding that he had been underpaid in royalties for music used in the “This Is It” documentary and two Cirque du Soleil shows.

Jones first sued in 2013, alleging that he was unfairly cut out of posthumous deals by Jackson’s estate to feature his music in the 2009 film and the Cirque shows. He said he was owed $30 million.

During the 2-week trial, attorneys for both sides quibbled over how to interpret contract language that governed how Jones royalties were calculated.

More to come…

