Publicists for Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Adams Exit ID-PR

Liz Mahoney and Megan Pachon, prominent publicists who represent such A listers as Jennifer Lawerence and Amy Adams, have parted ways with ID-PR.

The pair exited the firm, headed by Kelly Bush Novak and Mara Buxbaum, on Friday afternoon.

Mahoney got her start at ID-PR in 2006 as Bush Novak’s assistant. Pachon moved up the ranks after starting as an assistant in 2003.

“Liz and Megan have grown up at ID, beginning as assistants and becoming formidable publicists. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” Bush Novak and Buxbaum said in a statement.

Mahoney and Pachon could not immediately be reached for comment. It’s unclear if the pair are now free agents or if they intend to hang of their own shingle.

Mahoney reps such stars as Lawrence and Greta Gerwig. Pachon handles Adams and Chris Evans, among others.

ID-PR is one the most prosperous independent PR shops in the industry, known for its mix of actor and filmmaker clients. The departure of Mahoney and Pachon comes as the film biz is entering the most frenzied period of awards season.