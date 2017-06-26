Supreme Court Will Review President Trump’s Travel Ban

The Supreme Court will review President Donald Trump’s executive order that puts a temporary ban on travel from six Muslim majority countries.

Trump’s executive order, issued in March, restricted entry to the United States from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, and limited the refugee program for 120 days. Trump said that the ban was needed so the administration could come up with a set of extreme vetting procedures to prevent terrorist insurgents from getting into the country.

But lower courts sidelined the travel ban, finding it in violation of the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of religion. An appeals court in Virginia cited some of Trump’s own statements, as he had campaigned on a promise of issuing a ban on Muslims entering the country.

The high court did grant a stay on parts of the injunctions that prevented Trump’s administration from enforcing the executive order. The justices will allow the administration to enforce a ban on travel by foreign nationals “who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.” But it said that the travel ban remained in place for others who can prove they have a relationship in the U.S. It said that Trump’s executive order “may not be enforced against an individual seeking admission as a refugee who can credibly claim a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

The cases are scheduled to be argued the first part of the court’s October term.