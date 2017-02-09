An appeals court ruled against reinstating President Trump’s travel and immigration ban.

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that the government had “not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of it appeal.”

The ban has been challenged by attorneys general from the state of Washington and Minnesota, and dozens of tech companies, including Amazon, Google, and Netflix.

A district court judge granted a temporary restraining order last week that put Trump’s executive order on hold nationwide, as the court considers the constitutionality of the executive order. The Trump administration appealed.

Trump’s order temporarily restricted entry into the United States from seven Muslim majority countries, and halted the flow of refugees into the U.S. for 120 days.

Earlier in the week, at a one-hour hearing before the 9th Circuit, Noah Purcell, attorney for Washington state, argued that reinstating it would harm the state, separate families and prevent students and faculty from entering the country.

August Flentje, representing the federal government, argued that Judge James Robart’s temporary restraining order was an “extraordinary” action in that it enjoined a presidential national security decision “based on some newspaper articles.”