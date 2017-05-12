President Trump Trolls Rosie O’Donnell, and She Responds in Kind

A couple of hours after doing a headline-making interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, President Trump took to Twitter, and referenced a once-frequent target — Rosie O’Donnell.

Obviously flummoxed that more Democrats are not supportive of his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, Trump found a past tweet from O’Donnell calling for just such a move. Her tweet said simply, “FIRE COMEY.”

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

Her tweet, though, was from Dec. 20, before Comey announced that the bureau was investigating Russian interference in the election and if any member of Trump’s campaign had a role in it.

About an hour after the President tweeted, she responded, calling him a “sadistic man.”

@realDonaldTrump – u don't even realize the kind of trouble u r in – comeys people believe in him – for real – they have the proof – u r a sadistic man #USA — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 11, 2017

The Trump-O’Donnell feud goes back a long way, and was notorious enough that Trump referenced her at the first presidential primary debate in August, 2015. Moderator Megyn Kelly said, “You’ve called women fat pigs, dogs, slobs, disgusting animals. Your Twitter account has several…” Trump then interrupted, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Meanwhile, Trump was especially scathing to a number of media figures in an interview with Time. He called Stephen Colbert a “no-talent guy” who talks “filthy.”

“And you have kids watching,” Trump said. “And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way, they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying. I’ve done his show. … But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high — highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.”

The “filthy” comment was in reference to a joke that Colbert made last week, when he said, “The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”

The comment generated complaints to the FCC, even though it was bleeped from the broadcast. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said that they will review the complaints, as they do for all that are filed, but it’s likely that CBS stations fall under a safe harbor that allows for indecent or profane content during late night.

On his show on Thursday night, Colbert responded to Trump’s comments by blowing a kiss to the President and then saying, “I won.”