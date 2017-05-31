President Trump: ‘Kathy Griffin Should Be Ashamed of Herself’

Kathy Griffin
President Trump has blasted Kathy Griffin, asserting via Twitter that the comedian “should be ashamed of herself” for holding a prop of his bloodied severed head during a photo shoot. Griffin apologized on Tuesday for the photo, which was widely distributed online.

The photo went viral after popping up Tuesday afternoon on TMZ. The backlash from conservatives and liberals alike was fast and furious. By early evening, Griffin had issued a video apology via social media.

“I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far,” she said. “The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career; I will continue. I ask your forgiveness.”

