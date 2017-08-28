Trump Says Pardon Came During Hurricane Because He Thought Ratings Would Be ‘Far Higher’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he chose to announce his pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio just as Hurricane Harvey was hitting landfall because “I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally.”

Trump, appearing at a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House along with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, defended his decision to issue the pardon. Arpaio was convicted last month of criminal contempt of court for refusing to obey an official order barring his practices of detaining undocumented immigrants.

Trump, however, called Arpaio a “patriot,” and he listed a number of controversial pardons and commutations that presidents have made in the past, including President Bill Clinton’s pardon of Marc Rich and President Barack Obama’s commutation of the sentence of Chelsea Manning.

Trump’s action was criticized by civil rights groups and even members of his own party, including Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona). There was also curiosity over why Trump made the announcement at a time when the media was fixated on the disaster emergency along the Gulf Coast. News networks interrupted their coverage to report on the pardon, putting the hurricane tracker on a split screen.

Trump also said that Arpaio was “unfairly treated by the Obama administration.” The Justice Department’s civil rights division issued a scathing investigative report on Arpaio’s policing practices and that of his department.

Trump opened the press conference by pledging “100%” support for those who were displaced or suffered loss from Hurricane Harvey. He plans to visit Texas on Tuesday, and may make a return visit to the state as well as Louisiana on Saturday.

“Nothing can break the unbreakable spirit of Texas, and of Louisiana,” Trump said.