President Trump Blasts James Comey for ‘Lies,’ Declares ‘Total and Complete Vindication’

Donald Trump Twitter
President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the James Comey hearing, declaring that the nearly three hours of Senate testimony from the former FBI director on Thursday amounted to “total and complete vindication” of his actions after winning the election in November.

Trump sent a tweet at 6:10 a.m. ET that also criticized Comey for his admission that he leaked information to the media via an intermediary in an effort to force the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Comey’s firing last month and the larger issue of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” the President wrote.

