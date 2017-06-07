President Trump to Nominate Christopher Wray as F.B.I. Director

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning in a tweet that he will nominate Christopher Wray to be his new F.B.I. director.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI,” Trump wrote.

The announcement comes one day before former F.B.I. director James Comey is set to testify before Congress. Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9. At the time, Comey was investigating Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

Wray previously served as the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division under the George W. Bush administration between 2003 and 2005.

He current serves as a litigation partner for the private law firm King & Spalding in Washington D.C. He notably acted as New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s personal attorney during the “Bridgegate” scandal.

Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 and earned his law degree in 1992 from Yale Law School.