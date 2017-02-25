President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that he will not attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, scheduled to take place on April 29.
“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year,” Trump tweeted. “Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!”
The news comes after several prominent media organizations — namely Vanity Fair, the New Yorker and more recently Bloomberg — canceled their sponsorship of events surrounding the annual dinner.
More to come…
President Snowflake isn’t going to attend a gathering that gets more press than 99.9% of the things that happen in Washington?
I hope they invite Alec Baldwin.
Proving once again that Mr. Tough Guy is actually a sniveling little coward who can’t even take a few jokes. What an utter embarrassment he is to this nation.