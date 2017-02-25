President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that he will not attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, scheduled to take place on April 29.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year,” Trump tweeted. “Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!”

The news comes after several prominent media organizations — namely Vanity Fair, the New Yorker and more recently Bloomberg — canceled their sponsorship of events surrounding the annual dinner.

