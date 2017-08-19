President Donald Trump Bows Out of Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have decided to bow out of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, the White House said Saturday.

The decision comes after several of this year’s honorees — including Norman Lear and Lionel Richie — said they would skip the traditional White House reception that coincides with the December event in protest of Trump’s political agenda and his response to the white supremacist violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

“The President and First Lady have decided not to participate in this year’s activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “First Lady Melania Trump, along with her husband President Donald J. Trump, extend their sincerest congratulations and well wishes to all of this year’s award recipients for their many accomplishments.”

The move is the latest sign of the backlash to Trump from the entertainment industry after his series of conflicting statements about the violence in Charlottesville that left a 32-year-old woman dead. After he insisted that leftist counter-protesters shared blame for the situation in Charlottesville and asserted that some participants in the rally were “fine people,” the condemnation from Hollywood as well as other sectors has been swift.

On Friday, members of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities resigned en masse in protest of his statements. So many prominent CEOs fled the White House’s business-related panels during the past week that Trump decided to disband them entirely.

The Kennedy Center Honors, now in its 40th year, are an annual fund-raising event for the non-profit performing arts organization. The prestigious award recognizes notable figures who have made significant contributions to arts. The President and first lady typically attend the glitzy Sunday night ceremony, which is broadcast later on CBS, and they have traditionally hosted a White House reception for the honorees the day before.

In addition to Lear and Richie, this year’s recipients are Gloria Estefan, LL Cool J and dancer Carmen de Lavallade. De Lavallade told the Washington Post earlier this week that she would not attend the White House reception “in light of the socially divisive and morally caustic narrative that our current leadership is choosing to engage in.”

The 40th annual Kennedy Center Honors will be held Dec. 3. CBS will air a two-hour special on Dec. 26.