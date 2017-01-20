President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office at around noon ET/9 a.m. PT today, the first day of his presidency and the end of a divisive political campaign and contentious transition.

Follow along for live updates.

9:45 a.m.: The Trumps arrive at the White House. Trump, his wife Melania, and President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama posed for pictures at the North Portico at the White House before going in for coffee and tea. Trump smiled as Obama patted him on the back, while Melania Trump arrived with what appeared to be a Tiffany’s gift.