President Trump to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief

President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced at a press conference on Thursday.

“He would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people we’ve seen across this country do, and he’s pledging $1 million of personal money to the fund,” she said at the press conference. During the briefing, Sanders also asked the media for suggestions regarding which specific organization Trump should donate to.

A number of celebrity figures, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres, and Kevin Hart, have contributed hurricane relief efforts to groups such as the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Montrose’s Hurricane Harvey LGBTQ Disaster Relief Fund in Houston, SPCA of Texas, and Austin Pets Alive.

Solange Knowles recently announced a benefit concert in Boston’s Orpheum Theater on Sept. 28, while Fall Out Boy shared that the band will donate all proceeds from their Houston concert to Harvey relief.

The Category 4 storm caused catastrophic flooding and damage to Houston and surrounding areas in Texas this past weekend. Harvey downgraded to a tropical depression Wednesday after making second landfall in Louisiana and then in Mississippi.