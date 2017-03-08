President Donald Trump quietly met with TMZ founder Harvey Levin last week, according to a report from the New York Times issued Tuesday evening.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, was not on Trump’s public schedule.

Trump and Levin have some history. In November shortly after winning the presidential election, Trump appeared on a pre-taped special hosted by Levin on Fox News called “OBJECTified: Donald Trump.” The Times reports that Levin is interested in having Trump appear on his spinoff series of the special, “Objectified.”

“The show was a huge success, and the two were discussing future opportunities,” White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the Times.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is also at the top of Levin’s list, according to the Times report, so Levin also hoped that Trump could help secure the NFL star’s participation in the series.

The meeting between Trump and Levin comes during a post-election period when Trump has waged war against the news media, attempting to defame major outlets like the New York Times and CNN by appropriating the phrase “fake news.”

Levin is known as a television producer who founded and serves as editor of the celebrity news outlet TMZ.

In her review of Trump’s “OBJECTified” appearance for Variety, TV critic Sonia Saraiya wrote, “It’s a stellar example of the kind of television you can make if you have zero interest in journalistic standards and pay no attention to quality.”