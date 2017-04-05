Pepsi has pulled an ad featuring Kendall Jenner a day after it debuted.

The ad, which depicted the model joining a march and handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer, incited the wrath of the Twitterverse, with critics calling it tone-deaf and disrespectful to movements like #BlackLivesMatter.

The beverage maker issued this statement on Tuesday morning, apologizing for the ad, which has been pulled from YouTube.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Jenner has yet to respond to the controversy.

She was the first model since Cindy Crawford in 1992 to have her own global Pepsi campaign.