Pepsi has pulled an ad featuring Kendall Jenner a day after it debuted.
The ad, which depicted the model joining a march and handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer, incited the wrath of the Twitterverse, with critics calling it tone-deaf and disrespectful to movements like #BlackLivesMatter.
The beverage maker issued this statement on Tuesday morning, apologizing for the ad, which has been pulled from YouTube.
“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”
Jenner has yet to respond to the controversy.
She was the first model since Cindy Crawford in 1992 to have her own global Pepsi campaign.
just another instance of caving to liberal/progressive political correct bs.
Well they aren’t running for political office so really they are just caving to their own customer base. Capitalism at work.
“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding.” Unless you’re a police officer. or white. Then you’re just automatically the devil and we don’t care about you. It’s a real shame Trump is such a Twitter whore. I could see him outlawing it and actually using his power for good.
very true……..ad had nothing to do with BLM…….it was a left wing campaign ad, glorifying riots and protests, which are cool if you drink pepsi while you do it apparently…….