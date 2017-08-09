FBI Agents Raided Home of Paul Manafort, Trump’s Former Campaign Chairman

Paul Manafort
WASHINGTON — The FBI conducted an early morning raid last month of Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, reportedly as part of the probe into Russian meddling into the 2016 election and possible collusion by members of Trump’s campaign team.

A spokesman for Manafort, Jason Maloni, issued a statement saying that “FBI agents issued a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort’s residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well.”

Manafort was tapped by Trump to join his campaign during the primary season, when it still looked as if the race would result in a protracted delegate battle right up to the Republican National Convention. That didn’t happen, but Manafort oversaw the campaign during the convention and for several weeks afterward. He departed the campaign in August, as news accounts raised questions about his lobbying work on behalf of the pro-Russian interests in Ukraine.

The Washington Post first reported on the raid at Manafort’s Northern Virginia home. The Post reported that the raid happened on July 26, the day after Manafort met with the staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Manafort has been turning over documents to congressional committees, but the Post reported that the search warrant was granted after investigators raised concerns that he would not turn over all records in response to a subpoena.

