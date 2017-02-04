Comedian Patton Oswalt announced in a statement to the AP on Friday that coroner officials had told him the cause of death of his late wife Michelle McNamara. McNamara died in April but, at the time, no cause of death of was announced.

“We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal,” Oswalt said in a statement delivered via his publicist.

He added that blockages, combined with the medications Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication Fentanyl were responsible for taking McNamara’s life at age 46.

McNamara was a crime writer best known for her website TrueCrimeDiary where she covered and discussed both breaking news and cold cases. She said in an interview from 2007 that she started the website for fun.

“I think what’s interesting about them is there’s more stuff to be unearthed that hasn’t been in the public yet and you can do it,” she said.

Oswalt is known mostly as a stand-up comedian and writer. He has starred in “Veep,” “The King of Queens,” “Magnolia” and “Starsky & Hutch.” He also voiced the rat chef Remy in “Ratatouille.”

Following his wife’s death, Oswalt penned a powerful open letter published by Time as an obituary. “She hasn’t left a void,” he wrote. “She’s left a blast crater.”