Paradigm Promotes Five New Agents

Paradigm announced Thursday that the agency has promoted five music staffers to Agent. Tim Corbin, Carly James, Jamila Lyndon, Kiely Mosiman and Paolo Suarez join Paradigm’s team of music agents after multi-year stints in support roles at the company.

Tim Corbin joined AM Only’s Los Angeles office in 2013, working as booking coordinator for Matt Rodriguez. (AM Only partnered with Paradigm in 2012, and was fully integrated under the Paradigm name in January of this year.)

Carly James joined Paradigm’s New York office alongside agent Dave Kaplan in 2015, serving as his booking coordinator.

Jamila Lyndon joined Paradigm’s New York office as an intern in 2014 and was soon hired as an assistant, and most recently served as booking coordinator for Mike Marquis.

Kiely Mosiman joined Paradigm’s Monterey office as a contract administrator before being promoted to assistant and then booking coordinator for Jackie Nalpant.

Paolo Suarez joined Paradigm’s New York office in 2013 as an assistant, after several years as a talent buyer at Knitting Factory Entertainment. He was most recently booking coordinator for Matt Galle.

Paradigm Chairman & CEO Sam Gores said of the new additions to the agent team, “We’re incredibly proud of our homegrown talent, who come up through the ranks at Paradigm and develop into outstanding young agents. Tim, Carly, Jamila, Kiely and Paolo certainly fit that bill, and I’m excited to see them flourish in their new roles.”