Paradigm Opens Canadian Office Helmed by Ex-UTA Agent Rob Zifarelli

Paradigm Talent Agency announced today that it has opened a Canadian office, located in Toronto and helmed by veteran music agent Rob Zifarelli, who is joined by fellow agents Adam Countryman and André Guérette. The three most recently worked for UTA, which announced on Aug. 1 that it is closing its Toronto office.

Zifarelli is a 20-year veteran who won Agent Of The Year at the inaugural Live Music Industry Awards during last year’s Canadian Music Week. He’s worked extensively with artists that include Feist, Phantogram, Vance Joy, Broken Social Scene, Dashboard Confessional, Christine and the Queens, Tash Sultana and many others.

Countryman has more than a decade of experience in the concert business, working with such artists as Arkells, A Tribe Called Red, Hey Rosetta! and Andy Shauf.

André Guérette also has more than a decade of experience and specializes in French-speaking Canada. His roster includes Patrick Watson, Bobby Bazini, Christine and the Queens, Martha Wainwright and Marie-Pierre Arthur.

Paradigm executive Tom Windish says, “Canada is an important source of creative talent for our agency. Rob, André and Adam are highly respected as seasoned and cutting edge agents. We’re excited to have their expertise on our side as we continue to strengthen our worldwide network of agents and offerings to our clients.”

Rob Zifarelli says, “We’re honored to launch Paradigm’s first Canadian office, and excited to be a part of this great agent team we’ve long admired.”