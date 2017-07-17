Paradigm Talent Agency Moving to New Los Angeles Headquarters

@krolljvar
Paradigm is getting new digs. The talent agency is moving its three Los Angeles offices to a new headquarters in the Wilshire La Peer Building on 8942 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills. The 82,886-square-foot space includes three floors.

The new flagship location is expected to open in the spring of 2018 after the building is renovated. This follows Paradigm’s recent move in New York to 140 Broadway, which brought together their three East Coast offices into a 54,000-square-foot location.

“As our company continues to grow, we’re excited to bring all of our Los Angeles colleagues together in a dynamic new space that reflects our reputation as a client-focused agency at the forefront of the business,” said Paradigm chairman and CEO Sam Gores.

In addition to Los Angeles and New York, Paradigm also has offices in London, Nashville, Chicago, Monterey, San Diego, Oakland, Austin, and Boston.

